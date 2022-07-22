Twitter blames Elon Musk for $270 mn loss in Q2 results

In its Q2 earnings, Twitter said that its Q2 revenue totaled $1.18 billion, a decrease of 1 per cent year-over-year, "reflecting advertising industry headwinds associated with the macroenvironment as well as uncertainty related to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Musk".



When excluding MoPub and MoPub Acquire, year-over-year growth was 3 per cent, it added.



Twitter's ad revenue totaled $1.08 billion, and subscription and other revenue totalled $101 million.



The Q2 average monetizable daily active usage (mDAU) was 237.8 million, up 16.6 per cent compared to Q2 of the prior year.