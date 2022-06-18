Twitter employees sceptical about their future under Musk

"I want Twitter to contribute to a better, long-lasting civilisation where we better understand the nature of reality," he told them.



Musk, however, said he does want to "drive the product in a particular direction" and lead improvement on the platform's software, product, and design.



"I don't mind doing other things related to operating a company, but there are chores. I really just want to make sure that the product evolves rapidly and in a good way. I don't really care what the title is, but obviously, people do need to listen to me," he noted.



He also clarified that he strongly prefers to work in person and would confirm with managers that remote employees were contributing positively to the company.