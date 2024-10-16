Two billion women, girls worldwide lack access to social protection: UN report

A staggering 2 billion (200 crore) women and girls worldwide have no social protection, according to a report released by UN Women. The report, titled 'World Survey on the Role of Women in Development 2024', reveals a widening gender gap in social protection — the raft of policies including cash benefits, unemployment protection, pensions and healthcare — leaving women and girls more vulnerable to poverty.

While levels of social protection have increased since 2015, gender gaps in such coverage have widened in most developing regions, suggesting that the recent gains have benefited men more than women, shows the report published ahead of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty on 17 October, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite advancements, more than 63 per cent of women worldwide still give birth without access to maternity benefits, with the figure soaring to 94 per cent in sub-Saharan Africa. The lack of financial support during maternity leave not only places women at an economic disadvantage but also compromises their health and well-being and that of their children, perpetuating poverty across generations, it shows.

The report paints a stark picture of the gendered nature of poverty. Women and girls are overrepresented among the poor at every stage of life, with the largest gaps during their childbearing years. Women aged 25-34 are 25 per cent more likely to live in extremely poor households than men in the same age group.