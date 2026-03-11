Two drones fall near Dubai airport, four injured including Indian national
Airlines worldwide cancel, delay or reroute flights as regional airspaces remain closed over fears of missile and drone attacks
Two drones fell near Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, leaving four people injured, according to the Dubai Media Office, as tensions linked to the ongoing crisis involving Iran continue to affect infrastructure across the Gulf region.
“Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) a short while ago,” the media office said in a statement, adding that air traffic at the airport was operating as normal.
The incident resulted in minor injuries to two nationals from Ghana and one from Bangladesh, while an India national sustained moderate injuries, officials said.
Reuters said the development comes as the conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran enters its twelfth day, triggering security concerns and disruptions to air travel across West Asia.
Airlines around the world have been forced to cancel, delay or reroute flights as several airspaces in the region remain closed due to fears of missile and drone attacks. Among the affected areas is the airspace of Qatar, which has remained shut as a precaution.
The crisis has also led to wider disruptions in global travel and energy markets.
UAE carriers including Emirates and Etihad Airways have gradually resumed some flights since the crisis began on 28 February, though services are still operating below normal capacity.
The latest incident adds to concerns surrounding the safety of critical infrastructure in the region, even as authorities say operations at Dubai International Airport — the world’s busiest hub for international passengers — continue without disruption.
