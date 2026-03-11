Two drones fall near Dubai airport, four injured including Indian national

Two drones fell near Dubai International Airport on Wednesday, leaving four people injured, according to the Dubai Media Office, as tensions linked to the ongoing crisis involving Iran continue to affect infrastructure across the Gulf region.

“Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) a short while ago,” the media office said in a statement, adding that air traffic at the airport was operating as normal.

The incident resulted in minor injuries to two nationals from Ghana and one from Bangladesh, while an India national sustained moderate injuries, officials said.

Reuters said the development comes as the conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran enters its twelfth day, triggering security concerns and disruptions to air travel across West Asia.