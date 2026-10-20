Two Indians among 28 green card holders charged over alleged US election fraud

Two Indian nationals are among 28 green card holders charged in California over alleged unlawful voter registration and voting in the November 2024 US elections

Eleven defendants were arrested in statewide raids, but it remains unclear whether either Indian national was among them

The Justice Department said the charges include fraudulent voter registration and false statements in naturalisation applications, carrying maximum prison terms of five years

Two Indian nationals have been charged alongside 26 other lawful permanent residents in California over alleged election fraud, the US Department of Justice said on Monday.

The department identified the Indian defendants as Amandeep Kaur, 30, of Rancho Palos Verdes, and Kamlesh Shah, 67, of Sacramento. Both are accused of fraudulently registering to vote and casting ballots in the November 2024 US elections.

Federal authorities arrested 11 of the 28 defendants during early morning raids across California under “Operation Protect the Vote”. The department did not immediately clarify whether Kaur or Shah was among those detained.

According to prosecutors, Shah registered to vote on the day of the November 2024 general election and cast a ballot that same day.