Two killed, several hurt in shooting at Seattle food festival near Space Needle

Two people were killed and several others, including a young child, were injured after gunfire broke out at a popular food festival in Seattle on Sunday evening, prompting a major emergency response and an ongoing investigation by law enforcement authorities.

CNN reported that the shooting took place shortly after 6 pm local time at the Seattle Center, an events complex located near the iconic Space Needle, where thousands of people had gathered for the annual Bite of Seattle festival.

The Seattle Fire Department said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Several others sustained injuries and were taken to hospital, including a two-year-old child. Harbourview Medical Center later confirmed it was treating five patients — three women, one man and a child. Hospital officials said all but one woman, who underwent surgery, were in satisfactory condition. The hospital was briefly placed under partial lockdown as a precaution following consultations with the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle Police confirmed they were investigating the shooting and urged members of the public to avoid the area. The BBC said that authorities had not announced any arrests or identified a suspect at the time of publication. The motive behind the shooting also remained unknown.