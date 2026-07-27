Two killed, several hurt in shooting at Seattle food festival near Space Needle
Authorities launch probe after gunfire erupts during Bite of Seattle festival, triggering panic among crowds; motive remains unclear
Two people were killed and several others, including a young child, were injured after gunfire broke out at a popular food festival in Seattle on Sunday evening, prompting a major emergency response and an ongoing investigation by law enforcement authorities.
CNN reported that the shooting took place shortly after 6 pm local time at the Seattle Center, an events complex located near the iconic Space Needle, where thousands of people had gathered for the annual Bite of Seattle festival.
The Seattle Fire Department said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Several others sustained injuries and were taken to hospital, including a two-year-old child. Harbourview Medical Center later confirmed it was treating five patients — three women, one man and a child. Hospital officials said all but one woman, who underwent surgery, were in satisfactory condition. The hospital was briefly placed under partial lockdown as a precaution following consultations with the Seattle Police Department.
Seattle Police confirmed they were investigating the shooting and urged members of the public to avoid the area. The BBC said that authorities had not announced any arrests or identified a suspect at the time of publication. The motive behind the shooting also remained unknown.
The incident unfolded as visitors were enjoying one of Seattle's longest-running food festivals, featuring hundreds of food vendors and live music performances. Witnesses described scenes of panic as gunfire rang out, with festival-goers scrambling for safety.
One attendee, Estan Wakonabo, said he and his girlfriend were waiting in line for a photo booth when people suddenly began running. He said crowds pushed and fell over one another as parents struggled with prams while trying to escape, moments before he heard multiple gunshots.
Videos circulating on social media appeared to show large crowds fleeing through festival stalls in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Some witnesses told local media they heard between seven and eight shots.
Police, firefighters and emergency medical teams responded to the scene alongside officers from several agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The Seattle Center Monorail suspended operations for the remainder of Sunday following the incident and said services would resume on Monday.
Investigators continued to examine the scene late into the evening as officials worked to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
With agency inputs