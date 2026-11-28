Two MSF staff members killed in Israeli strike on Gaza clinic
Clinic was clearly marked and its location had been communicated to the Israeli military
The strike brings the number of MSF staff killed in Gaza to 17.
The Israeli military identified the two workers as Hamas operatives working as security guards at the clinic.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned attacks on healthcare facilities and workers.
Two staff members of medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) were killed in an Israeli strike on one of its clinics in Gaza City, the organisation said, alleging that the facility's location was known to the Israeli military.
The deaths bring the number of MSF personnel killed in Gaza to 17, the organisation said in a statement, adding that the two men were working as watchmen at the clinic.
MSF said it was "devastated and outraged" by the attack, adding that its premises were clearly marked with the organisation's logos and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), however, said the two men were Hamas operatives working as security guards at the clinic. It identified them as Ahmed Sufyan Muhammad Ali Abu Hasira and Moaz Yousef Alitsbach, alleging that they belonged to Hamas' military wing.
The Israeli military claimed the two men had advanced plans to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops. It said precautionary measures had been taken to minimise harm to civilians before the strike, adding that the operation was not directed at a hospital and had caused no damage to medical infrastructure.
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, condemned attacks on healthcare facilities and medical workers in Gaza.
"Those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked," he said in a post on X, describing such attacks as "outrageous and unacceptable".
Witnesses told the BBC that the two men were sitting at the entrance of the clinic when an Israeli drone descended and fired a missile.
Video footage from the site showed a small crater beside a plastic chair, bloodstains and limited damage in a courtyard behind the medical facility.
Hundreds of Palestinians later attended the funeral of the two workers, carrying their bodies, wrapped in white plastic bags and placed on stretchers, through the streets of Gaza City.
Mohammed Imad, a close friend of Abu Hasira, said he had met him just hours before the strike.
"He was a peaceful, kind-hearted man. His only concern was looking after his wife, his two children and his mother," he told the BBC.
Imad said Abu Hasira had no affiliation with any armed group and had been working at the clinic for a long time.
The killings come amid an increase in Israeli strikes across Gaza over the past week. The territory's civil defence spokesman said eight Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip during the day, including the two MSF workers.
Violence has continued despite Israel and Hamas agreeing to a US-brokered ceasefire in October last year. Israeli strikes have continued almost daily in areas under Hamas control, where around 2.1 million people live, most of them displaced.
At least 1,705 people have been killed in Gaza over the past 13 months, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.
The humanitarian situation remains dire, with heavy rainfall earlier this month causing flooding and damaging tens of thousands of shelters used by displaced families.
The UN and its partners have urged Israel, which controls Gaza's crossings, to allow more humanitarian supplies into the territory, including tents, heaters, water pumps, vaccines and medicines to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases during winter.
The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 others hostage.
Since then, more than 74,770 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry.