The strike brings the number of MSF staff killed in Gaza to 17.

The Israeli military identified the two workers as Hamas operatives working as security guards at the clinic.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned attacks on healthcare facilities and workers.

Two staff members of medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) were killed in an Israeli strike on one of its clinics in Gaza City, the organisation said, alleging that the facility's location was known to the Israeli military.

The deaths bring the number of MSF personnel killed in Gaza to 17, the organisation said in a statement, adding that the two men were working as watchmen at the clinic.

MSF said it was "devastated and outraged" by the attack, adding that its premises were clearly marked with the organisation's logos and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), however, said the two men were Hamas operatives working as security guards at the clinic. It identified them as Ahmed Sufyan Muhammad Ali Abu Hasira and Moaz Yousef Alitsbach, alleging that they belonged to Hamas' military wing.

The Israeli military claimed the two men had advanced plans to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops. It said precautionary measures had been taken to minimise harm to civilians before the strike, adding that the operation was not directed at a hospital and had caused no damage to medical infrastructure.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, condemned attacks on healthcare facilities and medical workers in Gaza.

"Those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked," he said in a post on X, describing such attacks as "outrageous and unacceptable".

Witnesses told the BBC that the two men were sitting at the entrance of the clinic when an Israeli drone descended and fired a missile.

Video footage from the site showed a small crater beside a plastic chair, bloodstains and limited damage in a courtyard behind the medical facility.