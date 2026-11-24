US senators urge Marco Rubio to press Israel over winter aid for Gaza
Democratic senators Brian Schatz and Jeanne Shaheen urge immediate release of stranded aid and opening of more border crossings
Two senior US Democratic senators urged secretary of state Marco Rubio to press Israel to ease restrictions on humanitarian supplies entering Gaza
The senators warned that displaced Palestinian families faced growing risks from cold, heavy rain and flooding
The United Nations-led Humanitarian Country Team said more than 150,000 tents remained outside Gaza awaiting clearance
Two senior Democratic senators have called on US secretary of state Marco Rubio to intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure winter relief supplies reach displaced Palestinians in Gaza, amid concerns over worsening humanitarian conditions.
In a letter released on Monday, senators Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire urged the Trump administration to use its diplomatic influence with Israel to accelerate the delivery of emergency shelter materials and other essential supplies.
Schatz is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, while Shaheen is the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
The senators warned that displaced families across Gaza required immediate assistance to protect themselves against falling temperatures, heavy rainfall and flooding.
Calls for easing aid restrictions
The lawmakers urged Rubio to engage with Israeli authorities to address regulatory and security-related restrictions that they said were delaying humanitarian assistance.
They called for the immediate clearance of tents, tarpaulins, blankets and other winter supplies awaiting entry into Gaza, alongside the delivery of consignments that had already received Israeli approval.
The senators also raised concerns over restrictions on goods classified as having potential civilian and military applications, as well as registration requirements affecting international humanitarian organisations.
They sought a response from the State Department by 4 December outlining its efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance, uphold US law and implement President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan.
While acknowledging Israel’s existing winter relief initiatives, the senators stressed the urgency of addressing the humanitarian needs of Palestinian civilians. They also reiterated their position that Hamas must disarm and should have no future governing role in Gaza.
Israel cites security concerns
Israel has defended its inspection and approval procedures on security grounds, maintaining that certain materials could be diverted by Hamas for military purposes.
In a statement issued on 10 November, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government would continue supporting winter preparedness efforts while addressing security concerns.
His office said Israel was working with the US-backed Board of Peace, the United Nations, humanitarian organisations and donor countries to coordinate winter assistance, including shelter supplies and repairs to water and sanitation infrastructure.
Thousands of tents await entry
Humanitarian organisations, however, have expressed concern over the gap between regulatory approvals and the actual delivery of assistance to displaced communities.
In an appeal issued on 13 November, the UN-led Humanitarian Country Team said more than 150,000 tents procured by governments and humanitarian agencies remained outside Gaza, with most awaiting clearance in Egypt’s Al Arish.
The senators’ intervention comes as aid agencies continue to warn of the growing vulnerability of displaced Palestinian families ahead of winter.
With IANS inputs