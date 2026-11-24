Schatz is the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, while Shaheen is the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

The senators warned that displaced families across Gaza required immediate assistance to protect themselves against falling temperatures, heavy rainfall and flooding.

Calls for easing aid restrictions

The lawmakers urged Rubio to engage with Israeli authorities to address regulatory and security-related restrictions that they said were delaying humanitarian assistance.

They called for the immediate clearance of tents, tarpaulins, blankets and other winter supplies awaiting entry into Gaza, alongside the delivery of consignments that had already received Israeli approval.

The senators also raised concerns over restrictions on goods classified as having potential civilian and military applications, as well as registration requirements affecting international humanitarian organisations.

They sought a response from the State Department by 4 December outlining its efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance, uphold US law and implement President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

While acknowledging Israel’s existing winter relief initiatives, the senators stressed the urgency of addressing the humanitarian needs of Palestinian civilians. They also reiterated their position that Hamas must disarm and should have no future governing role in Gaza.