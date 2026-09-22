Two pilots killed in California firefighting helicopter crash
Aircraft crashes during a water-drop operation over Dome Fire in Yosemite National Park; federal authorities have opened an investigation
The helicopter crashed in Mariposa County while supporting efforts to contain the Dome Fire
Alaska forestry officials identified one of the pilots as Greg King; the second pilot’s identity has not been released
The wildfire was 15 per cent contained on Monday, with Yosemite National Park remaining open despite some closures
Two pilots were killed after a contract helicopter crashed while assisting efforts to contain a wildfire in California’s Yosemite National Park, officials said.
The helicopter went down at around 2.55 pm local time on Sunday in Mariposa County, according to the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection. Two people were aboard the aircraft.
The helicopter had been carrying out a water-bucket operation over the Dome Fire and was actively dropping water when it crashed southeast of Lake Ostrander, a spokesperson for California Complex Incident Management Team 3 said. The team is overseeing the response to the wildfire.
The Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection identified one of the pilots as Greg King, describing him as a dedicated aviator and a close friend to many within the agency. The identity of the second pilot has been withheld until the family is notified.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched investigations to establish the cause of the crash.
The Dome Fire was 15 per cent contained as of Monday, the National Park Service said. The wildfire was first reported on 15 September near Chilnualna Falls in Yosemite’s Wawona area.
Some trails and backcountry areas have been closed because of the fire, although Yosemite National Park remains open to visitors.
The crash comes weeks after an Amazon cargo aircraft overran a runway and crashed at Miami International Airport in Florida, killing five people and injuring five others. More than 60 emergency units and around 200 firefighters responded after thick smoke was seen rising from the Boeing 767-300.
The cargo plane had arrived from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Authorities said an investigation into that crash would also be conducted.
With IANS inputs