The suspected shooter, a 56-year-old man, was subsequently found dead inside an apartment in the complex. Investigators believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting triggered a major police response, with several officers rushing to the residential complex after receiving reports that an armed suspect had barricaded himself inside an apartment.

Authorities secured the area as emergency personnel responded to the incident. The operation also led to an evacuation at parts of the densely populated housing complex.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and determine what led to the incident.

Meanwhile, emergency dispatchers at the residential complex reportedly said they had no information to share. The property's management directed media inquiries to the NYPD.

Co-op City is one of New York City's largest residential developments, located in the Bronx. Built during the 1960s and 1970s to provide affordable housing for middle-income residents, the complex comprises more than 15,300 cooperative apartments across high-rise buildings and townhouses.

With an estimated population of around 50,000, the development is a major residential community in the city.

The shooting prompted a significant emergency response at the complex, as police worked to secure the premises and ensure the safety of residents.

With IANS inputs