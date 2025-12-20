Two soldiers killed in landmine blasts during anti-rebel operations in Philippines

Two Philippine soldiers were killed and three others injured after landmines detonated during a military operation in Camarines Sur province on the island of Luzon, the armed forces said on Saturday.

According to the Philippine Army’s 9th Infantry Division, the incident took place on Friday in a mountainous village in Balatan municipality, where troops were conducting operations against communist insurgents. The soldiers were struck by blasts from anti-personnel landmines allegedly planted by fighters of the New People's Army.

Following the explosions, the military said it had intensified pursuit operations in the area to track down the perpetrators.

The latest incident comes amid a series of deadly encounters between government forces and the left-wing rebel group. Earlier this month, two soldiers were killed in a clash with NPA fighters in Samar province in the central Philippines. The Philippine Army said the encounter occurred in the early hours of December 3 in a village in San Jose de Buan municipality.