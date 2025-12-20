Two soldiers killed in landmine blasts during anti-rebel operations in Philippines
Explosions blamed on communist insurgents as military steps up pursuit in central Luzon
Two Philippine soldiers were killed and three others injured after landmines detonated during a military operation in Camarines Sur province on the island of Luzon, the armed forces said on Saturday.
According to the Philippine Army’s 9th Infantry Division, the incident took place on Friday in a mountainous village in Balatan municipality, where troops were conducting operations against communist insurgents. The soldiers were struck by blasts from anti-personnel landmines allegedly planted by fighters of the New People's Army.
Following the explosions, the military said it had intensified pursuit operations in the area to track down the perpetrators.
The latest incident comes amid a series of deadly encounters between government forces and the left-wing rebel group. Earlier this month, two soldiers were killed in a clash with NPA fighters in Samar province in the central Philippines. The Philippine Army said the encounter occurred in the early hours of December 3 in a village in San Jose de Buan municipality.
In a separate operation last week, the military reported that a suspected NPA member was killed in a firefight with government troops in Silvino Lobos town in Northern Samar. Army officials said the operation was launched after reports that insurgents had been extorting farmers by forcing them to surrender portions of their harvest.
According to the Army’s 8th Infantry Division, troops moving towards an alleged rebel encampment came under fire, triggering a brief exchange that lasted about 15 minutes. The insurgents later withdrew, leaving behind a body, an M16 rifle and other personal belongings.
The NPA has been waging an armed insurgency against the Philippine government since 1969, seeking to overthrow the state. While the group continues to operate mainly in rural areas across Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao, security officials say its strength has declined sharply over the decades.
Military estimates suggest the NPA now has around 1,000 active fighters, a steep drop from its peak strength of roughly 25,000 in the mid-1980s.
With IANS inputs
