Two US shootings leave one dead, nine injured as investigations continue

A wave of gun violence across the United States has left one person dead and at least nine others injured in separate shootings in Kentucky and Virginia, with police investigations underway and authorities yet to disclose details about possible suspects.

In Lexington, Kentucky, five people were shot at Charles Young Park in downtown on Saturday evening, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said.

One person was killed in the shooting, while four others — including a 4-year-old child, a 14-year-old and two adults — were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A heavy police presence remained across downtown Lexington through Saturday night, with several roads closed as investigators worked to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Authorities have not identified the deceased or released information about a suspect, and no arrests had been announced.

Virginia university shooting

In a separate incident earlier Saturday, five people were wounded in a shooting at Virginia State University, triggering a temporary campus lockdown.

University officials said the shooting involved multiple suspects. Police responding to reports of gunfire near a university residence hall at around 1:30 am found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.