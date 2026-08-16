Two US shootings leave one dead, nine injured as investigations continue
A heavy police presence remains in downtown Lexington as officers investigate the shooting and close several roads
A wave of gun violence across the United States has left one person dead and at least nine others injured in separate shootings in Kentucky and Virginia, with police investigations underway and authorities yet to disclose details about possible suspects.
In Lexington, Kentucky, five people were shot at Charles Young Park in downtown on Saturday evening, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said.
One person was killed in the shooting, while four others — including a 4-year-old child, a 14-year-old and two adults — were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A heavy police presence remained across downtown Lexington through Saturday night, with several roads closed as investigators worked to piece together the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Authorities have not identified the deceased or released information about a suspect, and no arrests had been announced.
Virginia university shooting
In a separate incident earlier Saturday, five people were wounded in a shooting at Virginia State University, triggering a temporary campus lockdown.
University officials said the shooting involved multiple suspects. Police responding to reports of gunfire near a university residence hall at around 1:30 am found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.
All five were taken to nearby hospitals. One victim was in critical condition, while the remaining four suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the university said.
The lockdown was later lifted, with county and campus police continuing their investigation. Authorities had not immediately confirmed whether any suspects had been arrested.
The incident came just days before classes were due to begin for the new academic year, adding a grim shadow over the university community.
Earlier shooting in Georgia
The latest incidents follow a shooting at a high school in Houston County, Georgia, on Wednesday, in which at least two students were injured. A suspect was taken into custody, according to authorities.
The separate shootings have once again cast a stark light on the continuing threat of gun violence in communities and educational institutions across the US, as investigators work to establish motives and identify those responsible.
With IANS inputs