US: Mass shooting at Idaho fast-food restaurant leaves several dead

A quiet Saturday afternoon in the Idaho city of Twin Falls descended into chaos after a gunman opened fire at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, killing multiple people and injuring several others before the violence came to an end.

Authorities confirmed that the suspected shooter was among the dead. Police have not yet released the exact number of casualties, saying families are still being notified, the Al Jazeera reported.

"It was a very chaotic scene," Twin Falls police chief Matthew Hicks told the Al Jazeera, assuring residents that investigators believe the immediate threat has passed. "We believe the threat to the community is over," he said, while cautioning that the death toll remained fluid as officers worked through the aftermath.

The shooting unfolded at the popular fast-food outlet on Saturday afternoon, turning a bustling restaurant into a scene of panic. Customers and employees scrambled for cover as gunfire rang out, while first responders rushed to secure the area and tend to the wounded.

Eyewitness Lane Koehn described the terrifying moments leading up to the attack. Stopped at a nearby traffic light, he said he saw a man armed with what appeared to be an AR-style rifle emerge from the drive-through area before another individual, carrying a pistol, opened fire on him, the Al Jazeera reported.