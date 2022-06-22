Typhoid-causing bacteria have become increasingly resistant to essential antibiotics: Lancet study

Strains were classified as multidrug-resistant (MDR) if they contained genes giving resistance to classical front-line antibiotics ampicillin, chloramphenicol, and trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole.



The authors also traced the presence of genes conferring resistance to macrolides and quinolones, which are among the most critically important antibiotics for human health.



The analysis shows resistant S. Typhi strains have spread between countries at least 197 times since 1990.



While these strains most often occurred within South Asia and from South Asia to Southeast Asia, East and Southern Africa, they have also been reported in the UK, US, and Canada, the researchers said.



Since 2000, MDR S. Typhi has declined steadily in Bangladesh and India, and remained low in Nepal, though it has increased slightly in Pakistan.



However, these are being replaced by strains resistant to other antibiotics, they said. For example, gene mutations giving resistance to quinolones have arisen and spread at least 94 times since 1990, with nearly all of these (97 per cent) originating in South Asia.



The study found that quinolone-resistant strains accounted for more than 85 per cent of S. Typhi in Bangladesh by the early 2000s, increasing to more than 95 per cent in India, Pakistan, and Nepal by 2010.