UAE approves additional $1 billion funding to Pakistan: FM Ishaq Dar

The ICBC approved a rollover of a USD 1.3 billion loan for Pakistan on March 3 and made the first payment of USD 500 million on the same day, while the second payment of the same amount was made on March 17.



The IMF lowered its forecast for Pakistan's economic growth rate days ago from 2 per cent to just 0.5 per cent for the current fiscal year amid high inflation and a growing unemployment rate in the cash-strapped country.



The new development brought debt-struck Pakistan closer to signing the staff-level agreement with the IMF and getting access to multilateral loans.



Pakistan is tethering on the verge of default with just over USD 4 billion in reserves as it grapples with high external debt and a weak local currency.

All its hopes are tied to the IMF reviving the USD 7 billion bailout programme and releasing a USD 1.1 billion tranche, originally due to be disbursed in November last year.



The funds are part of a USD 6.5 billion bailout package the IMF approved in 2019, which analysts say is critical if Pakistan is to avoid defaulting on external debt obligations.



The IMF programme, signed in 2019, will expire on June 30, 2023, and under the set guidelines, the programme cannot be extended beyond the deadline.



Pakistan and the IMF have been negotiating the programme's resumption for months but have yet to reach an agreement.

With inputs from PTI