Sources claim UAE agreed to unlock billions for Iran; Abu Dhabi issues denial: Report

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has denied reports that it agreed to release billions of dollars to Iran as part of an arrangement aimed at reducing tensions in the Gulf region, after a Reuters report cited multiple sources claiming that funds had been unlocked in exchange for a halt to Iranian attacks.

According to the Reuters report, four sources familiar with the matter said the UAE had agreed to make available billions of dollars to Iran following weeks of hostilities during the US-Israel conflict with the Islamic Republic.

Two regional sources quoted in the report said at least USD 10 billion was involved and that more than USD 3 billion had already been transferred. Two other sources placed the figure at around USD 20 billion and claimed the arrangement was linked to a halt in Iranian missile and drone attacks on the UAE.

However, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement rejecting the claims.

“The allegations are entirely false and unfounded,” the ministry said, specifically denying reports that frozen Iranian funds had been released, transferred or facilitated through the UAE, including claims relating to a $3 billion transfer.

Report links move to de-escalation efforts

Before the formal denial, a UAE official told Reuters that Abu Dhabi's foreign policy was focused on reducing regional tensions and promoting stability.