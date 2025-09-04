UAE warns against Israeli annexing the West Bank, UN says world not doing enough for Gaza

Meanwhile, in Israel, citizens took to the streets in protest, looking to create a “day of disruption” for the Benjamin Netanyahu government, which has called up of tens of thousands of reservists for an expanded offensive in Gaza that has drawn global condemnation — and it likely to endanger the remaining living hostages still held by Hamas in a bid to decimate the militant group once and for all, per the right-wing coalition’s plan.

The UN Committee, a team of independent experts working with the UN Human Rights office, called on Israel to take steps to protect children with disabilities from attacks — and urged foreign countries, such as the US, that have taken in some people from Gaza for healthcare not to return them to Palestine while the conflict continues.