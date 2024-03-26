UK blames China for "malicious" cyber-attack on voter data

The UK on Monday, 25 March accused China state-affiliated cyber organisations of at least two “malicious” and “reprehensible” cyber campaigns targeting Britain's voter data and parliamentarians.

In a statement in the House of Commons, the government revealed that the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a part of its Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), concluded that the country’s Electoral Commission systems were “highly likely” compromised by a Chinese entity between 2021 and 2022.

The NCSC also claims that it is “almost certain” that the China state-affiliated APT31 conducted reconnaissance activity against British parliamentarians during a separate campaign in 2021. All such attacks to interfere with UK democracy and politics are said to have been unsuccessful, but it has led to two individuals and one company linked to APT31 being sanctioned.

“The UK will not tolerate malicious cyber activity targeting our democratic institutions. It is an absolute priority for the UK government to protect our democratic system and values,” said Oliver Dowden, UK Deputy Prime Minister.

“I hope this statement helps to build wider awareness of how politicians and those involved in our democratic processes around the world are being targeted by state-sponsored cyber operations. We will continue to call out this activity, holding the Chinese government accountable for its actions,” he said.

Dowden told the Commons that the malicious cyber activity had not impacted electoral processes or affected the UK electorate's rights or access to the democratic process or electoral registration. The Electoral Commission has since taken steps to secure its systems against similar activity in the future.