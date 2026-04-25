UK considers possible return of rejected Afghan asylum seekers

The United Kingdom is examining the possibility of returning rejected Afghan asylum seekers, according to media reports, in what could mark a significant shift in its current approach to migration policy.

Afghan outlet Khaama Press reported that British authorities are closely watching ongoing discussions between Taliban officials and the European Union regarding potential arrangements for deportations. Internal deliberations within the UK government are also said to be underway.

At present, the UK does not deport Afghan nationals whose asylum claims have been rejected, largely because it does not formally recognise the Taliban administration. However, officials have indicated that policy options remain under review.

Any change is expected to face strong opposition from human rights organisations, particularly in light of Afghanistan’s worsening humanitarian situation. The country continues to grapple with widespread poverty, high unemployment and severe shortages of aid, leaving millions dependent on assistance. Women and girls, meanwhile, face extensive restrictions on education, employment and public participation under Taliban rule.