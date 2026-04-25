UK considers possible return of rejected Afghan asylum seekers
Move under discussion amid humanitarian concerns and wider European debate over deportations
The United Kingdom is examining the possibility of returning rejected Afghan asylum seekers, according to media reports, in what could mark a significant shift in its current approach to migration policy.
Afghan outlet Khaama Press reported that British authorities are closely watching ongoing discussions between Taliban officials and the European Union regarding potential arrangements for deportations. Internal deliberations within the UK government are also said to be underway.
At present, the UK does not deport Afghan nationals whose asylum claims have been rejected, largely because it does not formally recognise the Taliban administration. However, officials have indicated that policy options remain under review.
Any change is expected to face strong opposition from human rights organisations, particularly in light of Afghanistan’s worsening humanitarian situation. The country continues to grapple with widespread poverty, high unemployment and severe shortages of aid, leaving millions dependent on assistance. Women and girls, meanwhile, face extensive restrictions on education, employment and public participation under Taliban rule.
Afghans have been among the largest groups arriving in the UK via small boats, with more than 6,000 recorded in the year ending June 2025. At the same time, approval rates for asylum applications from Afghan nationals have declined in recent years.
The debate is not confined to the UK. Across Europe, several countries are exploring similar measures, with reports suggesting that more than 20 EU member states are considering returns despite ongoing legal and ethical concerns.
Earlier this week, Richard Bennett warned that such moves could breach international law. He raised alarm over reports that European officials may host Taliban representatives to discuss deportations, cautioning that returning individuals to Afghanistan could violate the principle of non-refoulement — which prohibits sending people back to countries where they face serious risks to their safety or rights.
According to Afghan media outlet Amu TV, discussions are being considered in Brussels that could focus on logistical aspects of returning Afghan nationals without legal status, including transport arrangements and conditions upon arrival.
While no formal decisions have been announced, the issue is emerging as a contentious point in Europe’s broader migration policy debate, balancing border control measures against humanitarian obligations.
With IANS inputs
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