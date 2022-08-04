UK Parliament shuts TikTok account after China data warning

In the letter, the peers and MPs, who have been sanctioned by the Chinese government for speaking out about human rights abuses in the country, said they were "surprised and disappointed" by Parliament's decision to set up the account.



The letter said the data security risks associated with the app were "considerable".



TikTok executives were "unable to reassure MPs that the company could prevent data transfer to ByteDance, should the parent company make a request for it", the letter said.



"The prospect of Xi Jinping's government having access to personal data on our children's phones ought to be a cause for major concern," it added.