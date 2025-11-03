UK police charge man with attempted murder over train mass stabbings
A second man, aged 35, who was arrested at the scene in Huntingdon, has been released without charge
British police have charged a 32-year-old man with multiple counts of attempted murder after a violent knife attack on a London-bound train left 11 people injured over the weekend.
Anthony Williams, identified as a Black British national from Peterborough, appeared before magistrates in the eastern city on Monday morning UK time. He faces 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm (ABH), and one count of possessing a bladed article in connection with what authorities described as a “major incident” at Huntingdon railway station on Saturday evening.
According to the British Transport Police (BTP), armed officers boarded the high-speed service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross after several passengers were stabbed on board. The train made an emergency stop at Huntingdon, where police arrested Williams within minutes of the first 999 call.
Deputy chief constable Stuart Cundy said supporting the victims and ensuring a thorough investigation were BTP’s top priorities. “Our investigation is also examining whether other linked offences may have occurred,” he said. “Given that charges have now been authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), I would urge everyone to refrain from sharing or publishing any material that could prejudice the ongoing criminal proceedings.”
Police confirmed that Williams also faces additional charges — one more count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article — in connection with a separate incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in east London earlier the same day.
Williams, of Langford Road, Peterborough, was remanded in custody after appearing before Peterborough magistrates’ court and is expected to appear before a Crown Court later this month.
A second man, aged 35, who was arrested at the scene in Huntingdon, has been released without charge after police concluded he was mistakenly identified as a suspect.
“It was reported in good faith that he was involved, but following enquiries, we can confirm that he was not,” the BTP said in a statement issued on Sunday night.
Among the 11 victims treated in hospital, a member of the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) staff who tried to intervene remains in a life-threatening but stable condition. DCC Cundy praised the worker’s courage, describing their actions as “nothing short of heroic” after reviewing CCTV footage.
“Their intervention undoubtedly saved lives,” he said. “Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, particularly the brave member of rail staff whose family are being supported by specialist officers.”
The train’s driver, Andrew Johnson, has also been commended for his quick thinking in diverting the train to an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon, enabling emergency services to board swiftly and contain the situation.
Tracy Easton, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Direct, said out-of-hours prosecutors had worked closely with the BTP to assess the evidence before approving the charges. “We reviewed a significant volume of CCTV and witness material to ensure there is sufficient evidence and that prosecuting this case is in the public interest,” she said. “The charges will remain under review as the case progresses.”
Home secretary Shabana Mahmood commended the emergency services — including BTP, Cambridgeshire Police, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, and the East of England Ambulance Service — for their “utmost professionalism” and swift response, which she said had prevented further loss of life.
The BTP has since increased patrols at major stations to reassure passengers and rail staff. Police have confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related at this stage, though security measures remain heightened on parts of the rail network.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines