UK police charge man with attempted murder over train mass stabbings

British police have charged a 32-year-old man with multiple counts of attempted murder after a violent knife attack on a London-bound train left 11 people injured over the weekend.

Anthony Williams, identified as a Black British national from Peterborough, appeared before magistrates in the eastern city on Monday morning UK time. He faces 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm (ABH), and one count of possessing a bladed article in connection with what authorities described as a “major incident” at Huntingdon railway station on Saturday evening.

According to the British Transport Police (BTP), armed officers boarded the high-speed service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross after several passengers were stabbed on board. The train made an emergency stop at Huntingdon, where police arrested Williams within minutes of the first 999 call.

Deputy chief constable Stuart Cundy said supporting the victims and ensuring a thorough investigation were BTP’s top priorities. “Our investigation is also examining whether other linked offences may have occurred,” he said. “Given that charges have now been authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), I would urge everyone to refrain from sharing or publishing any material that could prejudice the ongoing criminal proceedings.”

Police confirmed that Williams also faces additional charges — one more count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article — in connection with a separate incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in east London earlier the same day.

Williams, of Langford Road, Peterborough, was remanded in custody after appearing before Peterborough magistrates’ court and is expected to appear before a Crown Court later this month.

A second man, aged 35, who was arrested at the scene in Huntingdon, has been released without charge after police concluded he was mistakenly identified as a suspect.