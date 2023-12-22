UK rows back salary threshold for family visas after backlash: Report

Following widespread backlash, the UK government has rowed back on plans to hike the salary needed to bring family members to the country from GBP 38,700 to GBP 29,000, the BBC reported.

An estimated 300,000 non-Britons, many of them Indians, were left in shock after the increase from the current level of GBP 18,600, after it was announced earlier this month as part of a plan to reduce net migration.

The change of plan was confirmed by Lord Sharpe of Epsom in answer to a parliamentary question.

He said the threshold would now rise to GBP29,000 in the spring, before then rising "in incremental stages" to give "predictability".

He added that the plan was for it to eventually rise to GBP34,500 and then GBP38,700, but no dates were given.

Reacting to the U-turn, the opposition Labour said the change showed "Tory government chaos".

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said ministers had failed to consult properly on the new threshold, adding: "it's no surprise they are now rowing back in a rush".