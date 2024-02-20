UK university slammed for confusing Sikhs with Muslims in social media post

Members of the Sikh community in the UK have slammed the University of Birmingham for confusing them with Muslims in a social media post, saying that "these mistakes should not happen in 2024".

The University deleted and apologised for the post incorrectly claiming that a recent 'langar (community meal)' event hosted by its Sikh students was part of an Islamic awareness week, The Birmingham Mail newspaper reported on Monday, 19 February.

Students within the university's Sikh Society hosted the event earlier this month, serving free vegetarian meals on the campus.

But they were left disappointed when a staff member tagged their event in a post with the text 'Discover Islam Week', which is an annual awareness campaign run by the university's Islamic Society.

"It is disappointing... There is clearly an issue with the training and education given to the staff," Jasveer Singh, a member of Sikh Press Association, told the newspaper.