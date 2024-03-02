Ukraine and Netherlands sign 10-year security cooperation deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed an agreement on security cooperation between the two countries, the presidential press service reported.

The 10-year deal, which is based on the G7 joint declaration of support for Ukraine, was signed in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, 1 March.

The document stipulates that the Netherlands will provide 2 billion euros (about $2.17 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2024, and will continue its support in the future.