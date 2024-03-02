World

Ukraine and Netherlands sign 10-year security cooperation deal

The document stipulates that the Netherlands will provide 2 billion euros (about $2.17 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch PM Mark Rutte (photo: IANS)
IANS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed an agreement on security cooperation between the two countries, the presidential press service reported.

The 10-year deal, which is based on the G7 joint declaration of support for Ukraine, was signed in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, 1 March.

The document stipulates that the Netherlands will provide 2 billion euros (about $2.17 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2024, and will continue its support in the future.

Under the deal, the Netherlands undertook a commitment to provide Ukraine with modern military equipment, including air defence means, artillery and armoured vehicles.

Besides, the Netherlands will support Ukraine's air forces as well as maritime and long-range capabilities.

The Netherlands also reaffirmed its commitment to support Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU and NATO.

In 2023, the Netherlands provided 1.6 billion euros (about $1.73 billion) in military support for Ukraine.


