Ukraine calls latest peace talks with US and Europe productive
Kyiv says discussions in Florida advanced work on security guarantees, economic recovery and next steps towards a negotiated end to the war
Ukraine has described its latest round of peace discussions with the United States and European partners as “productive and constructive”, following three days of meetings held in the US state of Florida.
Posting on Facebook, Ukraine’s chief peace negotiator Rustem Umerov said the talks focused on refining a 20-point peace plan, aligning positions on multilateral and US-led security guarantee frameworks, and further developing an economic and prosperity roadmap for Ukraine.
According to Umerov, the delegations also discussed timelines and the sequencing of future steps, underlining the need for close coordination as diplomatic efforts move into the next phase.
“Ukraine remains fully committed to achieving a just and sustainable peace,” Umerov said, adding that the shared priority was to stop the killing, ensure credible security guarantees and create conditions for long-term recovery and stability. He stressed that peace must go beyond a halt in hostilities and provide a dignified foundation for Ukraine’s future.
Umerov noted that key European national security advisers participated in the meetings to ensure a unified strategic approach between Ukraine, the United States and Europe.
The US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff echoed this assessment in a post on X, confirming that a series of constructive meetings had taken place over the past three days.
The Ukrainian delegation included Umerov, who also serves as secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, and Andriy Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The US side was represented by Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and White House official Josh Gruenbaum.
The diplomatic activity followed separate discussions in Miami over the weekend, where Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, met US officials. Dmitriev told reporters that those talks were also proceeding constructively.
Speaking at his annual year-end press conference in Moscow, Putin said Russia was prepared to end the Ukraine conflict through negotiations, provided what he described as the “root causes” were addressed. He added that responsibility for the next move now lay with Ukraine and its European backers.
Despite differing positions, Kyiv has reiterated that it will continue close coordination with Washington and European partners as diplomatic efforts intensify in the coming weeks.
With IANS inputs
