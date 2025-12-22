Ukraine calls latest peace talks with US and Europe productive

Ukraine has described its latest round of peace discussions with the United States and European partners as “productive and constructive”, following three days of meetings held in the US state of Florida.

Posting on Facebook, Ukraine’s chief peace negotiator Rustem Umerov said the talks focused on refining a 20-point peace plan, aligning positions on multilateral and US-led security guarantee frameworks, and further developing an economic and prosperity roadmap for Ukraine.

According to Umerov, the delegations also discussed timelines and the sequencing of future steps, underlining the need for close coordination as diplomatic efforts move into the next phase.

“Ukraine remains fully committed to achieving a just and sustainable peace,” Umerov said, adding that the shared priority was to stop the killing, ensure credible security guarantees and create conditions for long-term recovery and stability. He stressed that peace must go beyond a halt in hostilities and provide a dignified foundation for Ukraine’s future.

Umerov noted that key European national security advisers participated in the meetings to ensure a unified strategic approach between Ukraine, the United States and Europe.