Ukraine expects clarity soon on security guarantees from US, other allies
Russia unleashed one of its largest aerial barrages of the year on Ukraine, launching 574 drones and 40 missiles overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said Thursday, 21 August. The strikes, concentrated in western regions, left one dead and 15 injured.
Foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia also struck a “major American electronics manufacturer” in western Ukraine, though he did not disclose the name. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later clarified that the target was a civilian company making household appliances, calling the strike “very telling.”
Western Ukraine, far from the front lines, is believed to host much of the military aid transported from Kyiv’s allies. The latest barrage was Russia’s third-largest drone strike this year and its eighth-largest missile attack.
The assault came amid renewed US-led efforts to negotiate a peace settlement in the three-year war. Zelenskyy condemned Moscow for showing “no signs” of genuine talks and urged stronger international pressure, including tougher sanctions.
He said Ukraine is holding intensive meetings to define possible security guarantees from allies, aiming to finalise a framework within 10 days. Based on that, Kyiv hopes to hold direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin — potentially in a trilateral format alongside US President Donald Trump.
Trump, Zelenskyy said, suggested a slightly different approach but agreed to continue working on an “Article 5-like” security framework, referencing NATO’s collective defense clause. Switzerland, Austria and Turkey are under consideration as venues for the talks.
More than 30 countries have pledged to support Ukraine’s security, but discussions stalled as Washington hesitated to clarify its role. Recent positive signals from Trump have revived momentum, with Turkey offering to secure the Black Sea region.
Meanwhile, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov rejected any security arrangement excluding Moscow, warning that Russia would “firmly and harshly” protect its interests.
Zelenskyy, however, stressed Ukraine’s readiness for direct negotiations. “And what if the Russians are not ready?” he asked, urging the US and Europe to respond with a strong stance if Moscow resists peace efforts.
Following his meeting with Trump in Washington, Zelenskyy said he was encouraged by American engagement and sought to counter Russian narratives about battlefield losses. He argued that withdrawing from eastern Ukraine would endanger key regions like Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk, which he believes Trump now better understands.
