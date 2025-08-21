Ukraine expects clarity soon on security guarantees from US, other allies

Russia unleashed one of its largest aerial barrages of the year on Ukraine, launching 574 drones and 40 missiles overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force said Thursday, 21 August. The strikes, concentrated in western regions, left one dead and 15 injured.

Foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia also struck a “major American electronics manufacturer” in western Ukraine, though he did not disclose the name. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later clarified that the target was a civilian company making household appliances, calling the strike “very telling.”

Western Ukraine, far from the front lines, is believed to host much of the military aid transported from Kyiv’s allies. The latest barrage was Russia’s third-largest drone strike this year and its eighth-largest missile attack.

The assault came amid renewed US-led efforts to negotiate a peace settlement in the three-year war. Zelenskyy condemned Moscow for showing “no signs” of genuine talks and urged stronger international pressure, including tougher sanctions.