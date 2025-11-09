Ukraine faces blackouts up to 16 hours after Russian strikes cripple energy grid

Ukraine will face major power cuts ranging from eight to 16 hours across most regions on Sunday, state grid operator Ukrenergo announced, after Russian attacks reduced significant portions of the country’s generating capacity to “zero”. The warning follows one of the most severe waves of strikes on Ukraine’s power infrastructure since the full-scale invasion began nearly four years ago.

From Friday into Saturday, Russia launched hundreds of drones and missiles at energy facilities across Ukraine in a coordinated assault that killed at least seven people, according to officials in Kyiv. The scale and intensity of the strikes caused widespread disruptions to electricity, heating and water systems, with state power firm Centerenergo saying its generating capacity had been completely knocked out.

Ukrenergo said emergency repairs and rerouting of energy loads had helped stabilise the system to a degree, but warned that rolling outages would continue as winter approaches. Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said regions including Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernigiv and Sumy were likely to face a prolonged period of scheduled cuts.

“The enemy inflicted a massive strike with ballistic missiles, which are extremely difficult to shoot down. It is hard to recall such a number of direct strikes on energy facilities since the beginning of the invasion,” Grynchuk told Ukrainian broadcaster United News.