Ukraine hands over 2nd part of EU membership questionnaire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted the second part of the questionnaire for the war-torn nation's candidate status of a European Union (EU) membership to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.



The document was handed over during an online meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the EU on Monday, Xinhua news agency quoted Zelesnky's press service as saying in a social media post.



During the meeting, Zelensky thanked von der Leyen for the "clear signals of support" for Ukraine on its path towards the EU membership.