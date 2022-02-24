Ukraine imposes state of emergency over tensions with Russia

The Ukrainian Parliament has supported a bill to introduce a state of emergency in the country from February 24 amid the ongoing tensions with Russia, according to the Parliament's press service.



The legislation, introducing the state of emergency in all Ukrainian regions except for the conflict-hit Luhansk and Donetsk regions, for 30 days, was supported by 335 lawmakers in the 450-seat parliament on Wednesday.



In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where a Joint Forces Operation is underway, a special legal regime has been already in effect, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to Interfax-Ukraine news agency, the state of emergency in 22 Ukrainian regions envisages a ban on holding mass meetings and protests, on changing the place of residence by those liable for military service, and on the production of information materials that can destabilise the situation in the country.