Ukraine launches one of largest drone attacks on Russia, killing at least 6

Ukraine launched hundreds of drones across Russia on Sunday in one of the largest aerial attacks of the war, killing at least six people, according to Russian regional officials.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said it had destroyed 822 Ukrainian drones overnight. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said around 600 drones had been detected heading towards the Russian capital, with about a third destroyed over the Moscow region.

An 83-year-old man was killed after a Ukrainian drone hit a private home in the Moscow region, regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov said. He also said a Ukrainian attack sparked a fire at a Wildberries warehouse in Podolsk.

In Russia’s southwestern Rostov region, five people were killed in a drone attack targeting three towns, local Governor Yury Slyusar said. More than 150 drones were involved in the attack, which damaged homes and a railway station and triggered a forest fire.

Ukraine has stepped up long-range attacks on Russia this year, using missiles and large numbers of drones to target military industries and energy facilities. Attacks have also increasingly hit Wildberries warehouses, causing extensive damage to merchandise belonging to the Russian online retailer.

The strikes have brought the effects of the war closer to the Russian public nearly 4½ years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.