Ukraine planning to open 6 more humanitarian corridors: Zelensky

As the war in Ukraine continued for the 15th day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country is preparing to open six more humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of people stuck in cities under attack by Russian forces.



In his latest video address, the President claimed that on Wednesday, "we managed to organise the work of three humanitarian corridors" from the cities of Sumy, Kiev and Energodar, which led to the evacuation of more than 35,000 people, reports the online Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper



"We are preparing to open six corridors. We pray that people will be evacuated out of Mariupol, Izyum, Volnovakha... We plan to take them to safe cities of our free Ukraine," he added.



According to authorities, about 5,000 people were evacuated from Sumy that has been under heavy Russian bombardment, the BBC reported.