Ukraine proposes new format for protecting skies: Zelenskyy

These forces would not deploy directly to the front lines but could support operations on land, at sea, or in the air. Zelenskyy welcomed the pledge as a “concrete” step forward, while again stressing the need for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Moscow criticised Washington’s recent approval of the sale of 3,350 extended-range air-launched missiles to Ukraine. Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the move contradicted US claims of seeking a diplomatic resolution, warning that military aid would only “prolong Ukraine’s suffering” and risk escalation.

Peace negotiations remain stalled. Trump, who met Putin in Alaska last month and later with Zelenskyy and European leaders in Washington, has pushed for a face-to-face meeting between the two presidents. Putin has so far refused to commit, questioning its purpose, though he suggested Moscow could host such talks. Trump, however, floated the possibility of a trilateral summit with himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy, saying, “Something is going to happen, but they are not ready yet.”

During the Paris meeting, Zelenskyy said participating countries reviewed elements of potential security guarantees for Ukraine. He emphasised that the country’s “strong army” remains the ultimate safeguard, while urging greater international support and stronger pressure on Russia. Preparations for the EU’s 19th sanctions package are underway, with Japan also working on new measures.

With IANS inputs