Ukraine ready to consider India's ceasefire proposal: FM Sybiha

Ukraine says India's proposal is the broadest of four ceasefire proposals.

Kyiv is ready to consider energy and Black Sea ceasefires together

Russia has rejected an unconditional ceasefire along the front line.

Ukraine is ready to consider India's proposal for a possible ceasefire with Russia covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said.

“We have four proposals. The broadest one is India’s proposal. We are ready for an energy and Black Sea ceasefire, but only in this combination,” Sybiha told reporters in Kyiv on Friday, according to the European Pravda newspaper.

Sybiha said the proposals had come from India, Turkiye, Egypt and the United States. He said Kyiv was prepared to consider different formats for a truce, but any agreement should cover not only combat operations but also attacks on energy and port infrastructure and the situation in the Black Sea.

His comments came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “very good ideas” for finding mutually acceptable solutions to the Ukraine conflict.