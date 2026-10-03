Ukraine ready to consider India's ceasefire proposal: FM Sybiha
Kyiv says any truce should cover combat operations, energy and port infrastructure, and the Black Sea
Ukraine says India's proposal is the broadest of four ceasefire proposals.
Kyiv is ready to consider energy and Black Sea ceasefires together
Russia has rejected an unconditional ceasefire along the front line.
Ukraine is ready to consider India's proposal for a possible ceasefire with Russia covering energy infrastructure and the Black Sea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said.
“We have four proposals. The broadest one is India’s proposal. We are ready for an energy and Black Sea ceasefire, but only in this combination,” Sybiha told reporters in Kyiv on Friday, according to the European Pravda newspaper.
Sybiha said the proposals had come from India, Turkiye, Egypt and the United States. He said Kyiv was prepared to consider different formats for a truce, but any agreement should cover not only combat operations but also attacks on energy and port infrastructure and the situation in the Black Sea.
His comments came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “very good ideas” for finding mutually acceptable solutions to the Ukraine conflict.
Putin said Modi “constantly raises the issue” of ending the conflict and brings it up at “every meeting” between the two leaders. His remarks were made at the annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, according to Russia's state-run TASS news agency.
Ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi last month, Putin and Modi held talks during which the Russian president briefed the prime minister on the Ukraine conflict and ongoing peace initiatives.
A few days earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia would welcome India's efforts to resolve the conflict and that Moscow's position was aligned with New Delhi's emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy.
Ukraine's latest comments come amid intensified Russian aerial attacks on the country. Sybiha has repeatedly called for an unconditional ceasefire along the front line, while Moscow has rejected such a ceasefire and said a comprehensive peace agreement should be reached instead.
The Black Sea has also remained a major area of concern amid missile and drone attacks involving Russia and Ukraine, affecting ports, infrastructure and commercial shipping.
The war began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has continued despite repeated diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.