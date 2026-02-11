Ukraine: Russian drone kills father and 3 children, pregnant mother badly hurt

A Russian drone strike overnight on a residential home in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region killed a man and his three young children, leaving their heavily pregnant mother critically injured, officials said on Wednesday, 11 February.

According to regional authorities, the attack reduced the house to rubble and sparked a fire, trapping members of the family beneath the debris. The Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office said the 34-year-old father and the couple’s children — twin boys aged two and their one-year-old sister — died in the blast, while emergency responders managed to extract the mother alive.

Prosecutors said the woman, who is 35 weeks pregnant, suffered extensive blast trauma, a brain injury, burns and hearing damage. She remains in serious condition in hospital.

The incident comes nearly four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, during which Ukrainian civilians have continued to face regular aerial bombardments despite renewed diplomatic pushes over the past year led by the United States to halt hostilities.

Data from the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission indicated that last year proved the deadliest for civilians since 2022, as Russian strikes intensified in areas beyond the frontline. The mission reported that in 2025 alone the conflict caused 2,514 civilian deaths and left 12,142 injured — a rise of 31 per cent compared with the previous year.

Authorities identified the drone used in the Kharkiv attack as a Geran-2, a Russian variant of the Iranian-designed Shahed loitering munition. The strike hit the town of Bohodukhiv, which had around 15,000 residents before the war and lies roughly 22 km from the Russian border.