Ukraine submits list of 1,000 prisoners for planned exchange with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday said Kyiv had formally handed Russia a list of 1,000 detainees for a major prisoner exchange agreed between the two sides, even as Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations of violating a fragile three-day ceasefire.

“The prisoner exchange, 1,000 for 1,000, is being prepared and must take place. The Americans assumed responsibility for these guarantees,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address, according to the Ukrainian presidential press service.

The proposed exchange, if completed, would mark one of the largest prisoner swaps since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalated into full-scale war.

Zelenskyy also renewed calls for direct negotiations to end the war, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared ready for substantive talks after prolonged resistance.

“Now Putin himself says that he is finally ready for real meetings. We pushed him a little toward this, and we have long been ready for such meetings ourselves — now a format must be found,” Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that any future settlement must include credible long-term security guarantees for Ukraine.