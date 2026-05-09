Ukraine declares temporary no-strike window for Moscow during Victory Day events

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a three-day ceasefire and a large-scale prisoner exchange, describing the development as a possible “beginning of the end” of the war that has continued since February 2022.

The announcement was later confirmed separately by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov.

Trump said the ceasefire would remain in effect from 9 May to 11 May and would include a suspension of “all kinetic activity” as well as an exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side.

“I asked and President Putin agreed. President Zelenskyy agreed — both readily,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House for an event in Virginia. “We have a little period of time where they’re not going to be killing people. That’s very good.”

In a social media post earlier in the day, Trump said the temporary truce coincided with Russia’s Victory Day commemorations marking the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

“The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II,” Trump wrote.

Ceasefire follows earlier failed truce attempts

The latest agreement comes after previous unilateral ceasefire announcements by both Moscow and Kyiv collapsed within hours, with each side accusing the other of violating the truce.

Russia had earlier announced a limited ceasefire around Victory Day events, though fighting reportedly continued along parts of the front line. Ukraine had also attempted a unilateral pause in hostilities earlier in the week, which similarly failed to hold.

Trump said the new arrangement was negotiated directly with both leaders and expressed hope that it could create momentum towards a broader peace settlement.

“Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought war,” he said.

The US president added that diplomatic discussions aimed at ending the conflict were continuing and claimed negotiators were “getting closer and closer every day”.