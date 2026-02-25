‘Russia has not won the war’: Zelenskyy says on invasion anniversary
European leaders show solidarity in Kyiv as ceasefire calls grow but peace talks remain deadlocked
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid tribute to Ukrainians for what he described as their “immense courage” in resisting four years of Russian aggression, declaring that Moscow has failed to crush the country’s independence or achieve its wartime aims.
In a national address marking the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had preserved its statehood despite sustained military pressure, including renewed winter strikes on its energy infrastructure.
“We have defended our independence,” he said. “Russia has not broken us and has not won this war.”
Al Jazeera reported that the anniversary drew a significant show of support from Europe, with more than a dozen senior officials travelling to Kyiv. Among them were European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, alongside seven prime ministers. The European Union reiterated its commitment to continued political, financial, humanitarian and military assistance.
Von der Leyen said the bloc would move ahead with a planned €90bn loan package for Ukraine, despite opposition from Hungary that has delayed approval.
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations also reaffirmed their backing for Kyiv and endorsed ongoing peace efforts led by US President Donald Trump, stressing that Europe must play a central role in negotiations. Separately, more than 30 countries in the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” urged Russia to accept an unconditional ceasefire.
The conflict, now in its fourth year, has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions, while reshaping Europe’s security landscape. Analysts estimate that total military casualties on both sides – including those killed, wounded or missing – could approach two million by the spring.
Russia currently controls about 19.5 per cent of Ukrainian territory, including areas seized prior to 2022. However, advances since 2023 have been slow, with fighting concentrated in the eastern Donbas region. The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War estimates Russian forces gained less than 1 per cent of Ukrainian territory over the past year.
US-mediated talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began in January but have stalled over territorial demands and security guarantees. Moscow is pressing Kyiv to relinquish control of the Donbas, a condition Ukraine has firmly rejected. Kyiv insists any settlement must include binding assurances from its allies to prevent future aggression.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine was prepared to do “everything” possible to achieve a just and lasting peace, but would not compromise on the sacrifices made during the war. Any agreement, he added, must be acceptable to the Ukrainian people.
Speaking via video link to the European Parliament, he also called for accelerated European Union membership for Ukraine.
In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that Russia had yet to fulfil all of its objectives, vowing to continue the campaign. He accused Ukraine and its Western allies of pushing confrontation to dangerous limits.
Despite diplomatic manoeuvring, there is no confirmed date for the next round of talks. On the streets of Kyiv, commemorations were marked by quiet reflection, with small gatherings and tributes to the fallen underscoring a mood of fatigue after four years of war.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines