‘Russia has not won the war’: Zelenskyy says on invasion anniversary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid tribute to Ukrainians for what he described as their “immense courage” in resisting four years of Russian aggression, declaring that Moscow has failed to crush the country’s independence or achieve its wartime aims.

In a national address marking the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had preserved its statehood despite sustained military pressure, including renewed winter strikes on its energy infrastructure.

“We have defended our independence,” he said. “Russia has not broken us and has not won this war.”

Al Jazeera reported that the anniversary drew a significant show of support from Europe, with more than a dozen senior officials travelling to Kyiv. Among them were European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, alongside seven prime ministers. The European Union reiterated its commitment to continued political, financial, humanitarian and military assistance.

Von der Leyen said the bloc would move ahead with a planned €90bn loan package for Ukraine, despite opposition from Hungary that has delayed approval.

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations also reaffirmed their backing for Kyiv and endorsed ongoing peace efforts led by US President Donald Trump, stressing that Europe must play a central role in negotiations. Separately, more than 30 countries in the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” urged Russia to accept an unconditional ceasefire.

The conflict, now in its fourth year, has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions, while reshaping Europe’s security landscape. Analysts estimate that total military casualties on both sides – including those killed, wounded or missing – could approach two million by the spring.