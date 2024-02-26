Ukraine updates: Macron seeks to revitalise European aid

Macron set to host Ukraine conference

French President Emmanuel Macron is to host a conference in Paris at which European leaders will discuss their support of Ukraine.

The gathering comes amid fears that help from the US could falter.

Macron is likely to also use the conference to plead for more European autonomy in security matters, something he championed even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine was launched two years ago.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda will be among some 20 European heads of state and government attending the conference. A video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to open the meeting.

The United States and Canada will also be represented.

The French presidency says the meeting will "examine all means to support Ukraine effectively" as Kyiv's troops begin to run out of weapons and ammunition.

This plight has been exacerbated as US Republicans continue to block approval of a major new aid package for Ukraine.

The prospect that Donald Trump might return to the White House in elections later this year has also increased concerns that Washington's aid to Ukraine might wane in the long term.

The Paris meeting is due to start at 1600 GMT/UTC, with a news conference expected from Macron several hours later.