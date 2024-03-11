Ukraine war is changing the global arms trade

Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war has driven new arms purchasing in Europe in dramatic fashion, with US manufacturers being the main beneficiaries, according to a new study from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

From 2019 to 2023, the worldwide trade in weapons declined by 3.3% overall from the 2014-18 figures, but the amount of arms imported by European countries in that period doubled compared with the previous five years.

At 55%, the lion's share of arms sales to European countries came from the United States. This was up 20 percentage points from the previous period.

US's global dominance

Mainly thanks to sales to European countries, the United States was able to increase its overall weapons exports by 17%. Stateside producers delivered arms to 107 countries, more than in any other period studied by SIPRI and more than any other exporting nation.

"The USA has increased its global role as an arms supplier — an important aspect of its foreign policy — exporting more arms to more countries than it has ever done in the past," said Mathew George, director of the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme. "This comes at a time when the USA’s economic and geopolitical dominance is being challenged by emerging powers."

Unsurprisingly, Ukraine is the European country where weapons imports have most dramatically increased. From 2019 to 2023, Ukraine went from being a minimal importer and a site of domestic production, to being the No. 4 weapons buyer in the world, after India, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Imports increased 6,600% compared with the previous period.

In 2023, Ukraine was the No. 1 global arms importer. However, many of the arms it received were offered by its allies in the fight against Russia rather than purchased. The United States, Germany and Poland were Ukraine's top three suppliers.