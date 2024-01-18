Ukraine won't hold elections under martial law: Parliament speaker

Ukrainian authorities have decided not to hold parliamentary and presidential elections amid the ongoing martial law which was imposed in the wake of Russia's invasion in February 2022, Parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"It has been decided that elections will not be held in Ukraine while martial law is in place," Xinhua news agency quoted Stefanchuk as saying.

There were many discussions at both the parliamentary and government levels in Ukraine over the possible elections, he said.

Kiev also held consultations with its partners over the issue, in particular with foreign parliament speakers, the Speaker added.

Ukraine was due to hold parliamentary elections in October last year, while the presidential elections were initially slated for spring 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelensky declared the martial law on 24 February 2022, just hours after Russia launched its war against Ukraine.

In a televised address to the nation, he had clarified that all able-bodied men from 18–60 years old were not allowed to leave the country as the country began a general mobilisation of all reserve forces.

Since then, the martial law has been extended several times.

In November last year, it was prolonged till 14 February, 2024.