Ukraine: UN seeks $4.2 billion for humanitarian aid

Ukraine, Switzerland planning global peace summit

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd on Monday, 15 January said they would be organizing a high-level peace summit.

"At the request of the Ukrainian president, Switzerland has agreed to host a summit on the peace formula," the Swiss government said. "Further details are now being worked out."

Zelesnkyy said that Switzerland was providing Ukraine with "not only humanitarian aid but also long-term financial assistance, political support, and sanctions. Today, we discussed a new long-term support program."

Zelenskyy thanked Amherd in a post on X, formerly Twitter, "for agreeing that our teams will begin joint work tomorrow on preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders in Switzerland."



Zelenskyy did not provide a detailed list of the participants of the planned peace summit but appeared to hint who he wanted to attend.

"We are open to all countries that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity at the peace summit, so draw conclusions about who we invite," Zelenskyy said.

"We would like the Global South to be present ... it is important for us to show that the whole world is against Russia's aggression, and the whole world is for a just peace."

Zelenskyy is visiting Switzerland looking to secure stable support from allies as the war against Russia approaches its second anniversary.