Ukraine updates: Russia launches large-scale air assault

Russia launches massive missile assault across Ukraine

Several Ukrainian cities were targeted by the Russian Air Force in a large-scale missile attack on Monday morning, 8 January the Ukrainian military said.

The Ukrainian Air Force posted a warning reading: "Kyiv – shelter!" on the Telegram messaging app, saying the capital was under threat of ballistic missile strikes.

Military officials in Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi also said their cities were under a "massive missile attack" while there were reports of explosions in the south-eastern city of Dnipro.

Germany's dpa news agency, citing local observers, reported that cruise missiles – including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles – being launched from at least a dozen strategic bomber aircraft.

Air raid alerts were in place across the entire country.