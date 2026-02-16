Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau detains former energy minister at border
Arrest linked to alleged $100m ‘Midas’ money-laundering scheme as Kyiv steps up anti-graft drive
Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau has detained former energy minister German Galushchenko while he was attempting to leave the country, in connection with a high-profile corruption investigation, the Al Jazeera reported.
In a statement, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said its detectives had apprehended the former minister at the state border as part of the so-called “Midas” case. While the agency did not explicitly name Galushchenko, he served as energy minister until his resignation in November amid mounting political pressure.
NABU said preliminary investigative actions were under way in accordance with legal procedures and court authorisations, adding that further details would be released in due course.
The arrest forms part of a broader probe into an alleged $100 million money-laundering operation in Ukraine’s energy sector. The country’s Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) has previously alleged that the scheme was orchestrated by businessman Timur Mindich, described by investigators as having close ties to senior political figures.
According to SAPO, Galushchenko is suspected of assisting in the management of illicit financial flows linked to the sector. Investigators allege that contractors working with the state-owned nuclear energy company Energoatom were pressured into paying bribes of between 10 and 15 per cent to avoid losing contracts or experiencing payment delays.
Galushchenko was one of several senior officials who stepped down in 2025 as the scandal unfolded. Two previous energy ministers and the president’s chief of staff also resigned amid the fallout. All have denied any wrongdoing.
The crackdown comes as Ukraine intensifies efforts to tackle corruption, a central requirement in its bid to join the European Union. In recent weeks, authorities have widened investigations to include several lawmakers, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and a former presidential adviser on separate allegations.
