Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau detains former energy minister at border

Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau has detained former energy minister German Galushchenko while he was attempting to leave the country, in connection with a high-profile corruption investigation, the Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) said its detectives had apprehended the former minister at the state border as part of the so-called “Midas” case. While the agency did not explicitly name Galushchenko, he served as energy minister until his resignation in November amid mounting political pressure.

NABU said preliminary investigative actions were under way in accordance with legal procedures and court authorisations, adding that further details would be released in due course.

The arrest forms part of a broader probe into an alleged $100 million money-laundering operation in Ukraine’s energy sector. The country’s Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) has previously alleged that the scheme was orchestrated by businessman Timur Mindich, described by investigators as having close ties to senior political figures.