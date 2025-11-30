Ukraine's naval drones strike Russian tankers in Black Sea off Turkiye coast

Ukrainian security officials say Kyiv deployed its home-grown Sea Baby maritime drones to hit two Russian-operated oil tankers in the Black Sea, strikes that unfolded on Friday evening off Turkiye’s northern coastline, according to comments made by an SBU (Security Service of Ukraine) official to the Associated Press on Saturday.

The tankers — the Kairos and the Virat — are described by Western authorities as part of Russia’s illicit 'shadow fleet', vessels that help Moscow sidestep sanctions by masking ownership and operations. Both were reportedly struck within minutes of each other.

The attacks triggered a rapid response from the Turkish coast guard and maritime rescue teams, though all crew members aboard the two vessels were later confirmed unharmed.

Speaking anonymously owing to the classified nature of the mission, the SBU official shared video footage said to depict the moment the drones hit their targets, showing what he claimed was the destruction of both tankers at sea.

He added that the vessels were subject to Western sanctions and insisted that Ukrainian security agencies would “continue to take active steps to curtail Russia's financial capabilities to wage war against Ukraine”.

According to the official, the Sea Baby unmanned craft managed to take out ships capable of transporting nearly USD 70 million worth of oil, disrupting Moscow’s attempts to continue energy exports in defiance of international restrictions.

Turkiye, however, initially offered a more cautious assessment. Transport and infrastructure minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the tankers might have been damaged by “mines, missiles, a marine vessel, or a drone”, without confirming which. The incidents, he noted, occurred within Turkiye’s exclusive economic zone, and Ankara was coordinating with regional counterparts to reduce future risks and keep shipping lanes safe.

Uraloglu said the Gambian-flagged Kairos was burning on Saturday, with fires still smouldering in enclosed parts of the vessel, though all 25 crew were safely evacuated.