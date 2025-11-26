Trump envoy to hold Kremlin talks as US pushes for Ukraine peace deal

Donald Trump’s overseas envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow next week for talks at the Kremlin, a visit confirmed on Wednesday by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov.

The move comes as Washington intensifies efforts to secure a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, following signals from Kyiv that it had reached a “common understanding” with the US on the outline of a potential plan.

The development follows Trump’s announcement on Tuesday that he has tasked Witkoff with meeting Putin, while US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll is being dispatched to Ukraine. The White House has been attempting to refine a leaked 28-point draft proposal, which Trump said had been “fine-tuned, with additional input from both sides”.

Trump added that son-in-law Jared Kushner, a familiar figure in past diplomatic efforts, may also join the Kremlin meeting. The US president has framed land concessions “both ways” and is “trying to clean up the border” as elements of a potential agreement, though he insisted there was “no deadline” to conclude a deal, saying “the deadline for me is when it’s over”.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has warned that Moscow has not yet been briefed on the revised proposal. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said though Moscow viewed the initial US framework positively, the situation would be “fundamentally different” if the new draft diverged substantially. As of Tuesday morning, Russia had not received the updated text, Lavrov said, while accusing European leaders of undermining US-led diplomacy.

Behind the scenes, Driscoll met Russian officials in Abu Dhabi this week. Yet several major issues remain unresolved, including security guarantees for Ukraine and the status of contested regions in eastern and southern Ukraine.