Trump says Ukraine peace plan ‘fine-tuned’ as envoys prepare talks with Russia and Kyiv

US President Donald Trump has said his proposal to end the war in Ukraine is being “fine-tuned”, confirming that his envoy Steve Witkoff will travel to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will hold further discussions with Ukrainian officials.

Trump suggested that he may meet Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a later stage, but only after meaningful progress is achieved.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Tuesday evening, Trump described his initial 28-point proposal as an evolving framework rather than a fully developed plan. “That was not a plan — it was a concept,” he said, acknowledging the complexity of brokering an agreement to end the nearly four-year-long conflict.

The proposal, revealed last week, drew swift concerns in Kyiv and across Europe after it appeared to favour Russia, particularly over territorial concessions. Zelenskyy quickly engaged with US negotiators, while European leaders sought to influence the talks, fearful of both Russian aggression and the perception of being sidelined.

Trump said Witkoff is expected to meet Putin in Moscow next week, with his son-in-law Jared Kushner possibly joining the discussions. “People are starting to realise it's a good deal for both parties,” Trump claimed.

A central feature of Trump’s plan involves Ukraine ceding control of the entire Donbas region, a vast territory of which significant portions remain under Ukrainian control. Independent military analysts estimate Russia would need several years to capture the remainder of the region at its current pace of advances.

Trump downplayed the territorial issue, saying that Russian forces appeared to be progressing steadily. “Eventually that's land that over the next couple of months might be gotten by Russia anyway,” he said.