Ukrainian drone strike kills 24 in Kherson, claims Russia

Russia and Ukraine traded fierce accusations on New Year’s Day as the war’s violence spilled into the holiday, with Moscow claiming a deadly Ukrainian drone strike on a New Year celebration in the southern Kherson region, while Kyiv accused Russia of launching a massive overnight assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the Al Jazeera reported.

Russian-installed officials in Kherson said at least 24 people, including a child, were killed and around 50 injured after what they described as a Ukrainian drone attack on a hotel and café in the coastal village of Khorly, where residents had gathered to welcome the New Year. Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-appointed governor of the region, called the strike “deliberate” and accused Ukraine of targeting civilians, alleging that some victims were burned alive when fire engulfed the building.

Images published by Saldo showed a charred structure and what appeared to be bloodstains on the ground, though the photographs could not be independently verified. Russia’s foreign ministry swiftly branded the incident a “terrorist attack” and a “war crime,” while spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed Ukraine’s Western backers bore ultimate responsibility. Senior Russian politicians, including the speakers of both houses of parliament, echoed the condemnation.

Ukraine, however, firmly rejected the allegations. A Ukrainian military spokesperson told Russia’s Interfax news agency that Kyiv strikes only “legitimate military targets,” including fuel, energy and defence-related facilities, and does not target civilians, the Al Jazeera reported.