Zelensky says Ukraine-Russia peace deal ‘90 pc ready’ but warns against weak agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said a proposed peace agreement to end Russia’s war on Ukraine is “90 per cent ready”, but cautioned that the remaining unresolved issues would determine the future of Ukraine and the security of Europe.

In his New Year address, Zelensky said Ukraine does not seek peace “at any cost”, stressing that any settlement must protect the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“We want the end of the war — not the end of Ukraine,” he said.

Zelensky underlined that the most difficult issue remains the fate of the eastern Donbas region, where Russia has insisted on full Ukrainian withdrawal. Moscow currently controls around 75 per cent of Donetsk and nearly all of neighbouring Luhansk.

He warned that poorly structured deals could fuel further conflict, saying that intentions must translate into binding security guarantees.

Zelensky’s key assertions

The final 10 per cent of the agreement will decide “the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe”.

Ukraine will not accept territorial concessions that undermine its survival.

Any security assurances must be ratified and enforceable.

By contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin adopted a defiant tone in a brief New Year message, telling troops involved in what Moscow calls a “special military operation” that Russia believed in their “victory”.

Earlier, Moscow released footage and maps claiming Ukrainian drones targeted Putin’s private residence near Lake Valdai. Kyiv denied the allegations, while the BBC said it could not independently verify the material.