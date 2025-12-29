Zelenskyy, Trump signal near deal on ending Ukraine war

Hope flickered cautiously on Sunday as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that a peace plan to end the grinding war was “90 per cent” complete, while US President Donald Trump struck a more tentative note of optimism, saying the sides were “getting a lot closer — maybe very close” after their high-stakes meeting aimed at ending a four-year conflict.

Yet the promise of peace stood in stark contrast to the violence that preceded their talks. Hours before the meeting, Russia unleashed massive air strikes on Ukrainian cities, while Kyiv retaliated by hitting Moscow’s oil refinery — a grim reminder of how fragile and elusive Trump’s peace initiative remains.

Even as he hosted Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump cautioned against premature expectations. “It’s possible it doesn’t happen,” he told reporters, adding that within weeks, “we’ll know one way or another.” Still, all sides agreed that negotiations would continue.

Zelenskyy later wrote on X that US and Ukrainian teams would meet “as early as next week” to finalise the contours of what has been discussed, while Trump is expected to convene Ukrainian and European leaders in Washington next month.

From Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Yury Ushakov said Washington would carry forward talks through two working groups — one on security and the other on economic issues — with their mandates likely to be finalised in early January.

Arriving with a 20-point peace proposal, Zelenskyy said the meeting yielded “significant results”. “We discussed all aspects of the peace framework and agreed on the sequence of further actions,” he wrote, underlining that security guarantees were central to any lasting settlement.