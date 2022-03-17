'Ukrainian, Russian Presidents may hold talks in coming days'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming days, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency has reported, citing Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.



"Obviously, the only way to end this war is direct talks between the two presidents, and this is what we are working on in the current talks," Podolyak, also a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with Russia, was quoted as saying.